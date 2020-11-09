Steamboat Conversations town hall Wednesday to discuss local surge in COVID-19 cases

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A surge in the number of local COVID-19 cases, along with moving backward on the state’s Safer at Home plan, will be the subject of the next Steamboat Conversations live virtual town hall Wednesday.

The virtual discussion starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and panelists include Roberta Smith, Routt County Public Health director; Scott Cowman, Routt County director of environmental health; Dr. Brian Harrington, Routt County Public Health chief medical officer; and Tim Corrigan, Routt County commissioner.

The Steamboat Conversations panels are sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.

To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” Videos of the panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com.

Questions for the panelists and ideas for future panels can be emailed to news@SteamboatPilot.com.