Steamboat Conversations town hall panel will focus on workers rights during COVID-19

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The next Steamboat Conversations virtual town hall panel will focus on workers rights and feature a panel of local and state experts on the topic. They will specifically be answering questions surrounding the rights of employees as it relates to COVID-19.

The panel is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, and can be viewed on the Steamboat Pilot & Today Facebook page .

Panelists will include: Bevin Luna, industrial hygienist with the OSHA Consultation program; Roberta Smith, director of Routt County Public Health; Jessica Valand, regional director for workforce development with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment; and Christina Oxley, regional business services coordinator with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel, and questions can be emailed to Schlichtman at lschlichtman@SteamboatPilot.com.

The Steamboat Conversations town halls are sponsored by Steamboat Pilot & Today. An archive of previous panels can be found at steamboatpilot.com/steamboat-conversations-live-town-hall-panel-series.