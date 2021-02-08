Steamboat Conversations town hall panel will focus on vaccine rollout in Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The next Steamboat Conversations virtual town hall panel will focus on the COVID-19 vaccine. Local health officials will answer questions about the vaccine rollout in Routt County and discuss plans for immunizing various groups of residents going forward. The panel is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Panelists will include: Dr. Brian Harrington, Routt County medical officer; Roberta Smith, Routt County Public Health director; and Soniya Fidler, president of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel, and questions can be emailed to Schlichtman at lschlichtman@SteamboatPilot.com.

The Steamboat Conversations town halls are a partnership between Steamboat Pilot & Today and the city of Steamboat Springs.

The series can be viewed on the Steamboat Pilot & Today Facebook page, the city of Steamboat Springs’ YouTube channel and Comcast TV6.