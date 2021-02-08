Steamboat Conversations town hall panel will focus on vaccine rollout in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The next Steamboat Conversations virtual town hall panel will focus on the COVID-19 vaccine. Local health officials will answer questions about the vaccine rollout in Routt County and discuss plans for immunizing various groups of residents going forward. The panel is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Panelists will include: Dr. Brian Harrington, Routt County medical officer; Roberta Smith, Routt County Public Health director; and Soniya Fidler, president of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel, and questions can be emailed to Schlichtman at lschlichtman@SteamboatPilot.com.
The Steamboat Conversations town halls are a partnership between Steamboat Pilot & Today and the city of Steamboat Springs.
The series can be viewed on the Steamboat Pilot & Today Facebook page, the city of Steamboat Springs’ YouTube channel and Comcast TV6.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
1st group of local teachers receive COVID-19 vaccine in Hayden
HAYDEN — Back in November the Hayden School District shifted to remote learning prior to Thanksgiving because of the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the school. A few days after that Kevin Kleckler, a…