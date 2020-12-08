Steamboat Conversations town hall panel will focus on safety of first 2 COVID-19 vaccines
Friday’s session is 2nd in 3-part informational series
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The second installment of a three-week series of Steamboat Conversations virtual town hall panels on the COVID-19 vaccine will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday.
The second session will focus specifically on the efficacy and safety of the first vaccines. Panelists will include: Dr. Brian Harrington, Routt County medical officer; Roberta Smith, Routt County Public Health director; Dr. Ronald Krall, adjunct professor of neurology at the University of Rochester and former chief medical officer for GlaxoSmithKline; and Dr. Thomas Campbell, virologist and infectious disease specialist at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. Dr. Campbell is leading UCHealth’s clinical trial of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.
As with the first panel, there will be a 30-minute informational presentation provided at the beginning of the session followed by a question-and-answer segment.
Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel, and questions can be emailed to Schlichtman at lschlichtman@steamboatpilot.com.
The third and final session of the vaccine series will be held Dec. 18 and will focus on Routt County’s immunization plan.
The vaccine series of panels is being held in partnership with the Steamboat Pilot & Today, the city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County.
The series can be viewed on the Steamboat Pilot & Today Facebook page, the city of Steamboat Springs’ YouTube channel and Comcast TV6.
