Steamboat Conversations town hall panel will focus on life after the pandemic

The next Steamboat Conversations virtual town hall panel will look at life after the pandemic with a focus on lessons learned and how Routt County plans to recover and reemerge after a year of dealing with COVID-19.

The panel is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday and can be viewed on the Steamboat Pilot & Today Facebook page .

Panelists will include Routt County Commissioner Beth Melton, Routt County Public Health Director Roberta Smith, Routt County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Harrington and Steamboat Springs Chamber CEO Kara Stoller.

Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel, and questions can be emailed ahead of the live event to Schlichtman at lschlichtman@SteamboatPilot.com.

The Steamboat Conversations town halls are sponsored by Steamboat Pilot & Today. An archive of previous panels can be found at SteamboatPilot.com/steamboat-conversations-live-town-hall-panel-series.