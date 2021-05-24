‘Steamboat Conversations’ town hall panel will focus on life after the pandemic
Steamboat Conversations town hall panel will focus on life after the pandemic
The next Steamboat Conversations virtual town hall panel will look at life after the pandemic with a focus on lessons learned and how Routt County plans to recover and reemerge after a year of dealing with COVID-19.
The panel is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday and can be viewed on the Steamboat Pilot & Today Facebook page.
Panelists will include Routt County Commissioner Beth Melton, Routt County Public Health Director Roberta Smith, Routt County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Harrington and Steamboat Springs Chamber CEO Kara Stoller.
Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel, and questions can be emailed ahead of the live event to Schlichtman at lschlichtman@SteamboatPilot.com.
The Steamboat Conversations town halls are sponsored by Steamboat Pilot & Today. An archive of previous panels can be found at SteamboatPilot.com/steamboat-conversations-live-town-hall-panel-series.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
‘Steamboat Conversations’ town hall panel will focus on life after the pandemic
Steamboat Conversations town hall panel will focus on life after the pandemic