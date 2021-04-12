Steamboat Conversations town hall panel will focus on financial sustainability, proposed tax options

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The next Steamboat Conversations virtual town hall panel will focus on financial sustainability of the city of Steamboat Springs and feature a panel of local officials.

The panel is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday and can be viewed on the Steamboat Pilot & Today Facebook page .

Panelists will include Steamboat Springs City Council President Jason Lacy; Steamboat Springs City Council Pro-Tem Kathi Meyer; Gary Suiter, Steamboat city manager; and Kim Weber, Steamboat city finance director.

Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel, and questions can be emailed ahead of the live event to Schlichtman at lschlichtman@SteamboatPilot.com.

The Steamboat Conversations town halls are sponsored by Steamboat Pilot & Today. An archive of previous panels can be found at SteamboatPilot.com/steamboat-conversations-live-town-hall-panel-series.