Steamboat Conversations town hall panel will focus on financial sustainability, proposed tax options
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The next Steamboat Conversations virtual town hall panel will focus on financial sustainability of the city of Steamboat Springs and feature a panel of local officials.
The panel is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday and can be viewed on the Steamboat Pilot & Today Facebook page.
Panelists will include Steamboat Springs City Council President Jason Lacy; Steamboat Springs City Council Pro-Tem Kathi Meyer; Gary Suiter, Steamboat city manager; and Kim Weber, Steamboat city finance director.
Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel, and questions can be emailed ahead of the live event to Schlichtman at lschlichtman@SteamboatPilot.com.
The Steamboat Conversations town halls are sponsored by Steamboat Pilot & Today. An archive of previous panels can be found at SteamboatPilot.com/steamboat-conversations-live-town-hall-panel-series.
