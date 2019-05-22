Steamboat community blood drive is Thursday at hospital

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The next community blood drive in Steamboat Springs will be held from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, 1024 Central Park Dr.

Appointments are highly encouraged and can be made by contacting Vitalant’s Appointment Center at 303-363-2300 or by visiting vitalant.org, clicking “Donate” and using site code #0234.



Donors will be accepted within 15 minutes on either side of their scheduled appointment time. Donors who show up at a different time will be treated as walk-ins. Walk-ins will be accepted but will be slotted into the donation schedule as possible so as not to impact appointment times. The best time for walk-ins is from 4:30 to 6 p.m.



To save time, donors are encouraged to complete their health history questionnaire online the day of the blood drive. Visit Vitalant.org, click on Donate and then select Fast Track. Bring the QR code to the registration desk.



Donors are asked to bring a photo ID, eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water prior to donating.