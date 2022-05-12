Steamboat Comedy to roast its founder, raise money for charity

Kyle Ruff of Steamboat Comedy will celebrate his birthday with a roast to benefit St. Jude Children Research Hospital.

Steamboat Comedy founder Kyle Ruff is preparing for a roast — of himself. Ruff, who started the popular local comedy organization in 2019 has a birthday on Tuesday, May 17.

“It’s become somewhat of a tradition,” he explained. “If one of the local comedians has a birthday that lines up with an open mic night, we roast them. Unfortunately, everyone found out that Tuesday is my birthday.”

Ruff decided to turn his own roast into a good cause and will be fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which he said he’s always thought was a “worthwhile cause.”

Those in attendance can donate anonymously — or not — to St. Jude’s, and then be prepared to laugh.

“So, a roast is an event where we say really mean jokes about each other because that’s the only way any of us know how to show affection,” explained local comedian Matt Newland. “We love Kyle, so that means we’re really going to make fun of him. It’ll be a night filled with friendship, stories, insults and hugs.”

All jokes aside, Newland insists that Steamboat Comedy has been “a blast.”

“We’re currently doing some road gigs around Colorado and a few other states,” he said. “We also have some awesome comics coming to Steamboat this summer. We’re just getting started — the best part is being with a group of friends whose only goals are to make jokes, have fun and not take anything seriously.”

If You Go What: The Roast of Kyle Ruff When: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 Where: The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave. Cost: Free, with the option to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The event will take place at The Press, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. And while the event is free, Ruff is hoping guests will donate to St. Jude’s in lieu of buying a ticket. The suggested donation is $10.

As summer gets underway, Steamboat Comedy’s popular series, the Schmiggity’s Summer Stand Up Series, will return the last weekend in June with Denver-based comedian Korey David.

The series will run through the summer, potentially into October, bringing both established as well as up and coming comedians to Steamboat. More information can be found on their website, SteamboatComedy.com .