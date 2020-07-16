Steamboat Comedy holds a pair of shows at Yampa River Botanic Park

The Yampa River Botanic Park will host a pair of Steamboat Comedy shows at 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18. Admission is free, but people must get a ticket to book their spot.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — They say laughter is the best medicine. While it won’t keep COVID-19 away, a few laughs will at least make the world seem a little brighter.

That’s why Steamboat Comedy was determined to find a place to put on an outdoor show. Kyle Ruff, the owner of Steamboat Comedy, reached out to the Yampa River Botanic Garden, knowing it serves as an outdoor venue for various events. Jennifer MacNeil, executive director of the park, was more than happy to accommodate a pair of free shows on Saturday, July 18.

“Everyone’s looking for something to do. Things are just on the cusp of opening up,” Ruff said. “We’ve all been itching to get back at it. The catalyst was our friend Pat Treuer.”

Treuer, who will be the headliner at Saturday’s shows, which begin at 5 and 7 p.m., asked Ruff a few months ago on Steamboat Comedy’s podcast why Ruff wasn’t doing an outdoor show. Ruff immediately latched onto that idea and reached out to potential venues.

Treuer came to Steamboat Springs last summer for a show at Butcherknife Brewery. A Colorado native, Treuer spent time in Chicago trying to make it big. He’s now back in Colorado permanently and has become good friends with Ruff.

Ruff and Steamboat Comedy have been churning out podcast episodes despite the pandemic putting a stop to live shows. The Steamboat Comedy Podcast can be found on Spotify, Itunes, YouTube and any other place podcasts can be found.

A few local comedians will have short sets before Treuer takes over the stage.

The show is free and open to the public, but attendance is limited, so people must book their spot online ahead of the show at steamboatcomedy.com.

MacNeil said there will be a walkway, a border around the stage and group pods painted on the grass of the green in the park. Each pod will be 8 feet across and 7 feet from the next pod. Up to four people from a family may sit in each socially-distanced slot.

The park is public though, so anyone not on the green may find a place to sit and listen, so long as they aren’t crowding an area. Attendees can bring blankets, chairs, snacks and drinks.

If you go What: Comedy at the Park

Where: Yampa River Botanic Park

When: 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18

Tickets: free at signupgenius.com/go/

“The Botanic Park is a resource for the community. We have a great outdoor space that can hold a lot of people for events, nonprofit functions. We’ve been hosting music on the green for more than 20 years,” MacNeil said. “This is the first time the comedy club has approached the park, but we’re happy to create this partnership to offer some laughs to the community.”

Since the show will be held in an open, public place, Ruff said the comics are keeping it PG-13.

“We’re all gonna tone it down a little bit,” Ruff said with a chuckle. “Some of the local comedians aren’t exactly the most family friendly, but we’re busting out our more family-friendly material.”

