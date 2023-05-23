Steamboat Comedy and STARS collaborate on summer series

Steamboat Comedy is partnering with non-profit Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports, or STARS, for their Schmiggity’s Summer Series, which kicks off Saturday, June 3. Ten percent of the proceeds from ticket sales from all of the comedy shows, and a percentage of the proceeds from merchandise sold at the shows, will go to STARS.

In exchange STARS will provide lodging to visiting performers by allowing them to stay at the STARS Ranch located on U.S. Highway 40.

“My biggest expense for these shows is finding a place to put these comics when they come to visit, so I was kind of shuffling around some ideas to find a partnership,” said Kyle Ruff of Steamboat Comedy.

Steamboat Comedy is featuring six headliners throughout the summer.

June 16 and 17, comedian Adam Newman will make his first trip to Steamboat. Newman is a Los Angeles-based comedian and musician who’s done stand-up on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show” and “Gotham Comedy Live.”

July 7 and 8 will feature Mo Vida, whose jokes can be seen on “Comics Watching Comics” (Amazon) as well as “Sounds on 29th” (PBS). Her jokes can be heard regularly on Denver’s Comedy Radio Station.

Comedian Bruce Gray will hit the stage July 28 and 29. Gray has appeared on multiple TV shows and music videos, including “I Think You Should Leave” on Netflix, “Game Shakers” on Nickelodeon, “Kings Dead” by Kendrick Lamar, and “Earthquake” by RiceGum and KSI. He is a leading member of the incredibly popular “Comedians Cinema Club” show cast, which won the award for Best Audience.

August 18 and 19, Joe Praino will return to Steamboat. Praino’s work can be seen as part of the Just For Laughs Festival and on AXS TV’s “Gotham Comedy Live.” He has appeared on ESPN, College Sports TV and High Times TV.

Peter Sers will close the season with shows on September 8 and 9. Sers has appeared in two feature films, “The Spearhead Effect” and “Killer Camera Monsters,” as well as two short films he wrote called “My Blue Heart” and “My Stupid Boyfriend Thinks He’s a Vampire.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is 7:30. Tickets are also available for cash at the door. For more information, visit SteamboatComedy.com .