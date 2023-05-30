Steamboat CMC faculty and staff earn awards

Leslie Gumbrecht, a professor of developmental English and an affiliated faculty member of sustainability studies at the Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs campus, received the CMC full-time faculty of the year award.

“Her class was my first introduction to college,” wrote student Johanna Adcock in her nomination of Gumbrecht. “Her class was so welcoming and exciting, and she has such a unique teaching style that helped me understand the subject in a whole new way.”

Another CMC student at the Steamboat campus, Erin Bartosevich, wrote, “Leslie has shown so much passion for her students and that really inspired me to also grow a passion for people and life.”

Maria “CeCi” Peterson received the collegewide adjunct faculty of the year award. An English as a second language instructor with CMC Steamboat, Peterson is originally from Argentina and has “received rave reviews year after year, due to her caring personality and professionalism,” according to JC Norling, Steamboat Springs campus dean.

“CeCi is a fabulous instructor who creates a warm and welcoming environment for students who speak languages other than English and are learning English,” wrote Dwenna Holden, the director for ESL and GED programs at Colorado Mountain College. “CeCi is an unsung hero at the college.”

Kathie Rudasics, executive administrative assistant, and Amy Stern, regional development officer, also won faculty and staff of the year awards for the Steamboat campus specifically.