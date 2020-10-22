Steamboat city sales tax rebounds slightly in August; overall tax collection still down

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Sales tax collections, which serve as the city of Steamboat Springs’ primary source of revenue, increased in August for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city brought in $2,290,358 in August, up 2.1% from August 2019. The increase helped the city’s cumulative sales tax collection increase slightly, which has been down for the first half of the year. Total sales tax collected was $17,667,840 from January to August, down about 5.4% from the same time in 2019.

In August, sales tax was down in three categories from 2019. Sporting goods was down 26%, which was impacted by supply and time of year, collections from restaurants was down about 8% and miscellaneous retail was down 1.8%.

Liquor store sales were up 22% and grocery stores and other food sellers were up 10.2% over the same period last year.

Lodging and amenities saw a 12.8% increase over August 2019, the first month it has showed an increase over last year since the beginning of the pandemic. Because of COVID-19 restrictions that were in place through the late spring and summer, sales tax collected from lodging and restaurants had the greatest decrease.

Individuals purchasing goods from outside of town, namely through direct online ordering or other methods, contributed to a 23% increase in sales tax collected from that area category.

Up 19% in August, the regional area reporting category includes businesses based in Routt or Moffat counties that sell in multiple areas within city limits.

Accommodation tax was up 12% in August compared to last year. Year-to-date accommodations tax is down 14.4%. The accommodation tax is primarily dedicated to local trail projects since the Yampa Street improvements portion of Referendum 2A was completed last year. A small amount each year also is dedicated toward the marketing of these projects and capital improvements at Haymaker Golf Course.

