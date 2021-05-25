Steamboat city sales tax collections rebound in March, higher than 2019





Sales tax collections, which serve as the city of Steamboat Springs’ primary source of revenue, increased in March compared with the same month in 2020, according to reports released this week by the city.

This comes as the city saw a continued decrease in total collections through January and February.

The city brought in $3,532,914 in March, up 47.66% from the same month in 2020. March collections represent about 11% of annual collections, according to the city. March’s collections, which were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, were 6.58% higher compared to March 2019.

Collections across all sectors increased in March. Sporting goods saw the largest increase, up 98% from last year, as did lodging and amenities, which saw a 75.4% increase. Collections from restaurants, which struggled throughout the pandemic, increased for the first time since the pandemic began, up 69% in March.

Individuals purchasing goods from outside of town, namely through direct online ordering or other methods, contributed to a 105% increase in sales tax collected from that category. And sales tax collected from purchases on the mountain were up 58%.

The city’s accommodations tax was up 72.1% in March compared with last year. The accommodation tax is primarily dedicated to local trail projects since the Yampa Street improvements portion of Referendum 2A was completed last year. A small amount each year is also dedicated toward the marketing of these projects and capital improvements at Haymaker Golf Course.

