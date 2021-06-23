Steamboat city sales tax collections continue rebound in April





Sales tax collections, which serve as the city of Steamboat Springs’ primary source of revenue, increased in April compared with the same month in 2020, according to reports released this week by the city.

This comes as the city saw a continued decrease in total collections through January and February but then experienced a rebound in March.

The city brought in $1.8 million in April, up 74% from the same month in 2020. April collections represent about 5% of annual collections, according to the city. April’s collections, which were negatively impacted last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, were 6.58% higher compared with March 2019.

Collections across all sectors increased in April. Lodging and amenities saw the greatest increase, at 1,944.75%. Collections from restaurants, which struggled throughout the pandemic, also increased by 295.71% in April.

Individuals purchasing goods from outside of town, namely through direct online ordering or other methods, contributed to a 148.29% increase in sales tax collected from that category. And sales tax collected from purchases on the mountain were up 367.68%.

The city’s accommodations tax was up 11.29% in April compared with last year. The accommodation tax is primarily dedicated to local trail projects, since the Yampa Street improvements portion of Referendum 2A was completed last year. A small amount each year is also dedicated toward the marketing of these projects and capital improvements at Haymaker Golf Course.

