Steamboat City Council will again discuss Triple Crown
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After voting 4-3 not to renew a contract with Triple Crown Sports, the Steamboat Springs City Council will again discuss the youth sporting organization’s future at its Tuesday night meeting.
Triple Crown CEO Keri King reapplied to hold summer tournaments in Steamboat through the city’s special event permit process, which all outside event groups are required to apply for if they’d like to hold events in town.
“We just assumed we would be invited back for our 40th year, and we had indication from the City Council and staff that everything was going well,” King said earlier this month. “We already had lodging arrangements and paid entry dues, and we want to focus on making sure we can deliver what we promised to our customer, which is an experience in Steamboat.”
The decision is ultimately up to Steamboat City Manage Gary Suiter, but he said he will bring the decision back to the council because it is such a controversial topic. If council members choose to deny Triple Crown’s permit, they will have to work with City Attorney Dan Foote to find a way to do so legally.
Residents will have the opportunity to speak to council members about the topic during the public comment portion of the meeting, which can be joined via Zoom at docs.steamboatsprings.net:10100/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=1250&doctype=1.
To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Steamboat City Council will again discuss Triple Crown
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After voting 4-3 not to renew a contract with Triple Crown Sports, the Steamboat Springs City Council will again discuss the youth sporting organization’s future at its Tuesday night meeting.