Steamboat City Council will again discuss Triple Crown

Matt Hanson, pitcher for the Colorado Elite out of Castle Rock, fires toward home in a game against the Saddleback Cowboys of California. The teams were competing in the 13's elite bracket of the 2019 Triple Crown World Series at Howelsen Hill.



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After voting 4-3 not to renew a contract with Triple Crown Sports, the Steamboat Springs City Council will again discuss the youth sporting organization’s future at its Tuesday night meeting.

Triple Crown CEO Keri King reapplied to hold summer tournaments in Steamboat through the city’s special event permit process, which all outside event groups are required to apply for if they’d like to hold events in town.

“We just assumed we would be invited back for our 40th year, and we had indication from the City Council and staff that everything was going well,” King said earlier this month. “We already had lodging arrangements and paid entry dues, and we want to focus on making sure we can deliver what we promised to our customer, which is an experience in Steamboat.”

The decision is ultimately up to Steamboat City Manage Gary Suiter, but he said he will bring the decision back to the council because it is such a controversial topic. If council members choose to deny Triple Crown’s permit, they will have to work with City Attorney Dan Foote to find a way to do so legally.

Residents will have the opportunity to speak to council members about the topic during the public comment portion of the meeting, which can be joined via Zoom at docs.steamboatsprings.net:10100/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=1250&doctype=1 .

