Steamboat City Council to hold special executive session
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs City Council will hold an executive session at 5 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be held over Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/985289877#success.
According to the agenda posted on the council’s website, council members will hold “conferences with an attorney for the local public body for the purposes of receiving legal advice on specific legal questions.” The agenda also states council members will discuss an employment/personnel matter but does not provide any more detail.
The meeting will be not be open to the public, and any votes taken would have to be made in open session.
To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.
