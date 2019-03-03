Steamboat City Council to consider snowmobile hill climb, cost recovery and more on Tuesday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — City Council will discuss the dollars and sense behind the Parks and Recreation Cost Recovery Model as well as throttle up conversation on the requested special event at Howelsen Hill, the Snowmobile Hill Climb and B Festival, during its first regular meeting of March, set for 5pm on Tuesday, March 5.

During the June 2018 work session, council recommended the Parks and Recreation Commission and staff evaluate the recommendations of the 2018 Pass User Fee Study. Since then, the commission has discussed this topic five times between June 2018 and February 2019 arriving at an endorsed approach.

If you go What: Steamboat Springs City Council meeting

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Citizens' Meeting Room in Centennial Hall, 124 10th St. Those who cannot attend the meeting can contact City Council or watch a live video stream of the meeting by visiting the city’s website, steamboatsprings.net.

Council will also consider the following agenda items:

• Triple Crown’s proposal for a Snowmobile Hill Climb on Howelsen Hill.

• A revision to city code adding criteria for Yampa River closures and a new internal policy addressing how a river closure would be lifted.

• An update to West Lincoln Park.

• A resolution denying a conditional use permit within the Copper Ridge Lofts development.

The proposed cost recovery model is based on the overarching criteria around community versus individual benefit; using a pyramid strategy and methodology that takes into account important community principals such as history, heritage, sense of place, economic climate and community priorities. Parks and Recreation commissioners reached a consensus regarding the percentage of cost recovery by category and the correlation of service area within each category during a session this month.

This general topic has been in front of council for the past three years; however, this is the first time the dais will view the proposed strategy. Additionally, it is anticipated the plan would come before City Council at a future meeting for approval and be implemented in 2019, if possible.

Following the Cost Recovery discussion, an update on the special event application from Triple Crown Sports for a Snowmobile Hill Climb and B Fest in 2020 will occur from staff and the applicant. The Hill Climb features professional snowmobiles tacking an uphill course at the historic ski area combined with a music concert and festival featuring BBQ, Bourbon and Braaps. Energizing Howelsen Hill with additional programming, especially in off-season timeframes, have been a focus for the city. Community thoughts have been spilt on the event.

Council will not vote on either of these topics at their upcoming meeting but will seek to fully understand the benefits/risks and community insights, discuss the matter as a group and propose a direction for staff.