Updated: Steamboat City Council ties vote on vacation home rental application moratorium then reaches compromise
Updated at 8:45 p.m.: After the initial measure failed, City Council successfully reached a compromise vote and has extended the moratorium until Oct. 31.
Original story: A motion to extend the current moratorium on applications for vacation home rentals within the city of Steamboat Springs failed after a tied vote Tuesday.
Steamboat City Council reached a 3-3 vote on the motion, with council member Sonja Macys recusing herself. Council members Lisel Petis, Kathi Meyer and Heather Sloop voted to extend the moratorium to December while Council President Jason Lacy and council members Michael Buccino and Robin Crossan voted to end it.
According to the city’s charter, a tied vote means the motion fails.
The moratorium will now end once it expires on Sept. 8.
This story will be updated.
To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Updated: Steamboat City Council ties vote on vacation home rental application moratorium then reaches compromise
Updated at 8:45 p.m.: After the initial measure failed, City Council successfully reached a compromise vote and has extended the moratorium until Oct. 31.