Updated: Steamboat City Council ties vote on vacation home rental application moratorium then reaches compromise

Updated at 8:45 p.m.: After the initial measure failed, City Council successfully reached a compromise vote and has extended the moratorium until Oct. 31.

Original story: A motion to extend the current moratorium on applications for vacation home rentals within the city of Steamboat Springs failed after a tied vote Tuesday.

Steamboat City Council reached a 3-3 vote on the motion, with council member Sonja Macys recusing herself. Council members Lisel Petis, Kathi Meyer and Heather Sloop voted to extend the moratorium to December while Council President Jason Lacy and council members Michael Buccino and Robin Crossan voted to end it.

According to the city’s charter, a tied vote means the motion fails.

The moratorium will now end once it expires on Sept. 8.

