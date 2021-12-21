Steamboat City Council appoints one new, three former members to 2A trails committee

The biggest project the Steamboat Springs Accomodation Tax Committee is currently tackling will be a trail running from Rabbit Ears Pass to the Mad Creek trailhead. The Mad Rabbit project is still going through review processes by the U.S. Forest Service.

Dan Bonner, Jason Landers, Harry Martin III and Gavin Malia have been appointed by Steamboat Springs City Council to serve on the Accommodation Tax Committee, commonly referred to as the 2A Trails Committee.

Committee members serve three-year terms and can either resign or reapply at the end of their term. Landers, Malia and Martin III are serving their second terms, while Bonner is a new appointee.

Pete Wither, a Steamboat local and the former chair of the committee, was not appointed to serve another term.

Wither did not respond to requests for comment, but Laraine Martin, executive director of bicycle advocacy nonprofit Routt County Riders, told council members she was disappointed in their decision not to renew Wither’s term.

“It was a big bummer to see Pete Wither, after nearly a decade on that committee, kind of unceremoniously booted,” Martin told council members, speaking on behalf of Routt County Riders.

Martin said her qualms with the interview process were primarily that the interviews were done in private, and the city did not publicize the positions to recruit new voices.

“If we want turnover and fresh voices on these committees, then that’s one thing,” Martin said. “Overall, the takeaway that Routt County Riders is trying to get across here is that it would be awesome to see the recruitment processes getting a little more air time, press and promotion.”

The committee serves as an advisory board to City Council for prioritizing where funds from the accommodation tax — referred to as the 2A tax because of its place on the 2013 ballot — should be spent.

Voters passed the tax in 2013. The lodging industry pays it, and committee members work with the U.S. Forest Service and City Council to figure out where trails should be built.

Other members of the committee include Scott Marr, Rich Tucciarone and David High.

