Steamboat church to put on community Fall Festival Saturday

Venue Church will host its annual community Fall Festival from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Howelsen Hill Rodeo Grounds in Steamboat Springs.

The festival at 401 Howelsen Parkway will feature family friendly fun including a pumpkin patch, face painting and an obstacle course. Additionally, organizers are planning horse rides, a hayride and a scavenger hunt.

Admission will be free, and there will be food available from $1-$5.