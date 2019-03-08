Steamboat Chamber Singers present ”Tis Irish I Am’ for St. Patrick’s Day

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — While there are technically already two Irish pubs in town, this St. Patrick’s Day, there will be a third. The Steamboat Chamber Singers will be taking Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Library Hall and transforming it into an Irish watering hole for their two performances of “‘Tis Irish I Am.”

After three years of hosting a Valentine’s Day performance, the Chamber Singers heard murmurs that their Feb. 14 performance excluded singles. So, in an effort to include everyone, the St. Patrick’s Day performance was born.

If You Go What: Steamboat Chamber Singers present “‘Tis Irish I Am”

When: 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17

Where: Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Tickets: $25; they can be purchased at All That, 811 Lincoln Ave., from singers and online.

According to Sharon Smith, program coordinator for the Yampa Valley Choral Society, the inaugural show last year sold out, and Library Hall was almost unrecognizable in its Irish garb.

“And the audience gets to mingle with performers afterward,” Smith said.

This year, to accommodate bigger crowds, there will be two performances offered. Smith said the show will be even better than last year since they have added more songs, and choir director Christel Houston traveled to Ireland to gather even more authentic Irish atmosphere for the concert.

Beer along with traditional Irish snacks will be available. Tickets are $25 and available at All That, from Steamboat Chamber Singers and online. The performances will take place at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17. Each performance should run about an hour long with time to mingle afterwards.

To reach Mackenzie Hicks, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com, call 970-871-4208 or follow her on Twitter @MackenzieShawna.