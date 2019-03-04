Steamboat Chamber Singers offer St. Patrick’s Day performances
March 4, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Chamber Singers will present two performances of "'Tis Irish I Am" at 4:30 and 7 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, at Bud Werner Memorial Library's Library Hall. The singers are under the director of Christel Houston. The event also will include beer and food. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from singers and at All That.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.