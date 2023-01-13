Steamboat Chamber fills CEO position with longtime employee

Sarah Leonard has been named the next CEO of the Steamboat Springs Chamber.

Steamboat Springs Chamber/Courtesy photo

The Steamboat Springs Chamber announced on Friday, Jan. 13, that Sarah Leonard will serve as its new CEO, effective Jan. 27.

Leonard served eight years at the chamber as the director of business and community development.

According to a news release, she was born and raised in Steamboat Springs and has a history with the chamber. She also is familiar with the local business community and has experience in marketing, all traits the committee was looking for during the CEO search.

“Our search for the new CEO rendered incredible candidates and was inspiring to see how much interest community members had in carrying on the traditions of our local chamber,” said Sarah Fox, president of the Steamboat Springs Chamber Board, in the release. “While we appreciate all the candidates, Sarah’s previous experience combined with her dedication to the chamber mission and her vision for the future, made her the ideal candidate to lead the organization.”

The move comes about two months after Kara Stoller announced she would be stepping down after 15 years with the chamber.

“I am thrilled to see Sarah rise up through our organization to this new leadership position and have all the confidence that she will be an incredible ally to our businesses, local leaders and community members,” said Stoller in the news release. “The powerful combination of Sarah’s connections and the current chamber team’s tenacity, passion and dedication will take the Steamboat Springs Chamber into the future on solid ground.”

Leonard will manage the chamber‘s overall operations and develop long-range planning, as well as managing goals for staff and programs, securing sustainable funding and organizing fundraising, finances, community awareness and more.

“Throughout my career I have been tied to this business community, and I know firsthand how impactful the chamber can be on supporting the local economy and the businesses that drive this county,” said Leonard in the release. “I am thrilled to continue my work at the Chamber, with the incredible team we have in place and move forward into a new generation of business advocacy and supporting our community.”

Leonard, who was in the Steamboat Pilot & Today‘s 2019 20 Under 40 class, will also continue to serve on the boards of directors for the Steamboat Art Museum and the Routt County Humane Society.