Steamboat business gives back to environment with Wild Friday

Michael Vandahl stands inside the new West Lyfe store located at 729 Lincoln Ave, in downtown Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs apparel shop West Lyfe is teaming up with Yampa Valley Sustainability Council to give back to local environmental efforts through Wild Friday on Nov. 25.

West Lyfe, 729 Lincoln Ave., is committed to the creation and implementation of sustainable practices that help curb negative effects of the climate crisis. The company aims to lead by example by giving back to organizations that work to protect wild spaces.

On Wild Friday, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., 10% of purchases will be donated to YVSC and contributed toward the Yampa Valley Climate Crew, a program that links community members to volunteer opportunities.