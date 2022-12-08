Steamboat brewery, ski maker collab on beneficial beer

Mountain Tap and and Harvest Skis collaborated to make a beer to benefit Routt County Search and Rescue that will debut on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

Mountain Tap Brewery and Harvest Skis collaborated to make the Harvest Homegrown Haze, a beer made with all-Colorado grown malt, hops and yeast. One dollar from each beer sold throughout the winter will be donated to Routt County Search and Rescue.

The beer will debut at a party from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, that will be headlined by Yer State Birds. Search and rescue volunteers will also be in attendance to talk about winter safety and show off some equipment.

Attendees will be entered to win door prizes, including swag from Mountain Tap and Harvest such as free beer for a year and dinner in a Mountain Tap gondola cabin.

“Our staff loves to recreate in the winter – why else would we be in Steamboat? Our friends at Harvest Skis love beer. It’s perfect harmony that we make a beer together,” said Mountain Tap brewmaster and co-owner Rich Tucciarone in a news release. “Our across-the-street neighbor Routt County Search and Rescue helps keep everyone safe in the winter, so it’s just plain logical that this winter recreation beer should benefit RCSAR.”

Harvest Skis is a Steamboat Springs-based ski company and its most popular ski, Homegrown, inspired the name for the collaboration. Varieties of grain that went into the beer were grown and malted in Monte Vista, while hops were grown and processed at Billy Goat Hop Farm in Montrose. The yeast was propagated at Brewing Science Institute in Woodland Park, and the water came from Steamboat Springs.

This is the fifth year the two companies have joined forces to make a beer that benefits search and rescue.

