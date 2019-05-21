Steamboat branch of Citywide Banks acquired by Mountain Valley Bank

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Mountain Valley Bank, a Platte Valley Company, has obtained all the necessary regulatory approvals and has completed the acquisition of the Steamboat Springs branch of Citywide Banks.



Mountain Valley Bank has acquired substantially all deposits, loans and the full-service location at 635 Marketplace Plaza in Steamboat. All employees of Citywide Banks in Steamboat Springs have been offered employment with Mountain Valley Bank.



“Our customers will continue to see the same friendly, local employees and the same strong commitment to the community,” Mountain Valley Bank Corporate President Wade Gebhardt was quoted as saying in a news release. “At the same time, we will be able to offer a broader range of modern banking products and services, including tailored deposit products as well as convenient mobile banking and online banking services.”



With the completion of the acquisition, Mountain Valley Bank now has two Steamboat locations and a total of five locations in Northwest Colorado.