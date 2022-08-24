Steamboat boys soccer takes first game in league play

Charlie Reisman, a junior on the Steamboat Springs boys soccer team, celebrates after scoring on a free kick during a game against Eagle Valley in 2021. The Sailors are now 2-0 this season with wins over Evergreen and Glenwood Springs as they host Summit for the home opener on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team kicked off league play with a 2-1 victory over Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Both teams found the net in the first half but were unable to score in the final 40 minutes of regulation to send the 1-1 game to overtime.

The Sailors scored in the first overtime period to solidify their first win in league play.

The team is now 2-0 on the season, due in part from their 1-0 non-league win over Evergreen in a second half rain out on Aug. 20.

The Sailors continue league play as they host Summit for the home opener on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Steamboat Springs 2, Glenwood Springs 1 (OT)

SS 1 0 1 – 2

GS 1 0 0 – 1

