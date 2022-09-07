Steamboat boys soccer shutout by Eagle Valley
The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team traveled to Gypsum to take on undefeated Eagle Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The Devils, who went into the match 4-0, scored in the opening 40 minutes to lead 1-0 at half. Some great defense from both sides would make that the lone goal of the game.
Steamboat suffered its third loss of the season and has now evened its record to 3-3 on the year with a 1-2 record in league play.
The Sailors were shutout for the first time of the season as they hope to bounce back in a big way on Saturday, Sept. 10 against Centaurus (2-2) at home.
Eagle Valley 1, Steamboat Springs 0
EV 1 0 – 1
SS 0 0 – 0
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
