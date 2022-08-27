Steamboat boys soccer falls to Summit in home opener

Steamboat Springs junior Charlie Reisman with a corner kick early in the first half of the Sailors boys soccer team's home opener against Summit on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team remained vocal for the full 80 minutes in its home opener against Summit on Saturday, Aug. 27, but came up short in a 2-1 loss.

Coach Rob Bohlmann says he wanted to measure his team’s patience during the game and believes the Sailors could have been a lot more careful during possessions.

Bohlmann says the key is, “taking care of the ball and trying to hang onto it for two and three and four passes and not being in such a rush. That’s gonna be a big focal point moving forward, taking care of and building the ball.”

Steamboat had multiple opportunities to score early, including several shots that bounced off the crossbar and posts.

Junior Charlie Reisman had several impressive attempts that missed by inches. He says it’s important not to let those missed shots get you down.

“I was pretty excited that I got a good shot up, but you always want it to go in,” Reisman said. “It’s a little tough in your stomach but you got to get through it.”

In the 31st minute, Summit was able to put the ball deep for the lone goal of the first half. The Tigers netted a second goal in the 72nd minute, leaving the Sailors with minimal time for a comeback.

Junior Brady Adams dribbles down the field in the Steamboat Springs boys soccer home opener against Summit on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

For senior goalkeeper Charlie Welch, his number one objective this year is to be a strong voice for the team and help direct his teammates throughout.

“Being communicative, being vocal and if I can try to get my voice from the back up to the guys in the front, see if I can bring the energy up a little bit,” Welch said. “We came out a little slow and I think the one thing we can control is our attitude, so if I can bring a part of that, I’ll do my best to.”

Get the area’s top headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up here: steamboatpilot.com/newsletter

Exactly 75 minutes in, senior Erik Sandvik took a shot from nearly 30 yards out and bent it up and around the Summit keeper to give hope to the Sailor faithful cheering in the stands.

Steamboat sophomore Campbell McLaren passes to sophomore Nolan Laird to solidify offensive possession in the first half of a game against Summit on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

There was just not quite enough time left on the clock for an equalizer, resulting in Steamboat’s first loss of the season.

The team maintains a winning 2-1 record while sitting 1-1 in league play. The Sailors hit the road on Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a non-league match against Vail Mountain.

“Our whole motto this season is bringing it and being resilient for the whole game,” Reisman said. “The league we’re in is very talented, (with) very high-skilled teams and if we don’t bring it for all 80 minutes, it’s gonna be a tough game. Obviously, that’s what the scoreboard showed today.”

Summit 2, Steamboat Springs 1

S 1 1 – 2

SS 0 1 – 1

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.