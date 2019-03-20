Steamboat boys lacrosse wins on the road following loss of teammate’s father

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Following a night of tragedy, the Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse team was able to take home a 14-7 victory from Glenwood Springs.

The Sailors are coming off their home opener where teammate Kieran Hahn’s dad, Chris Hahn, died unexpectedly while filming in the press box just before halftime.

The home game against Glenwood was suspended and the Sailors traveled to Glenwood the next day for an away game that was already on the schedule. The seniors met on Wednesday afternoon to decide whether or not they felt up to playing the game and decided it would be best to compete.

Most members of the team saw time on the field against the Demons.

Senior Jacob Gilbertson led the Sailors with four goals and two assists. Senior Jackson Lynch, senior Tyler Doyne, senior Macray Dillingham and senior Tallak Mhyre each added two goals apiece. Lynch, Myhre and Doyne each had one assist and Dillingham had two.

Senior Ben Hoefer scored one goal and added three assists. Senior Matthew Kempers added a goal.

Both junior Griffin Maltby and sophomore Kaden Hovey spent time in goal. Maltby had nine saves and Hovey had four.

“It was a good game for us to get our emotions out and enjoy good competition,” Sailors head coach Jay Lattimore said.