Steamboat boys lacrosse wins first game over Vail Mountain in triple overtime

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat boys lacrosse team notched its first win in an overtime thriller over Vail Mountain on Saturday, March 9.

The Sailors held a 6-0 lead at the half, but the Gore Rangers found some momentum, crashing the net with four goals in the third quarter and six in the fourth. The Sailors stayed steadily ahead in the fourth with an 8-4 lead and added two goals in the fourth, but the Gore Rangers set the tone for a longer battle ahead, adding six goals in the fourth to end regulation at 10-10.

The competitive fourth quarter set the tone for a triple overtime game, where the Sailors ultimately came out on top.

Sailors senior Tallak Myhre sealed the win within the final nine seconds of the third overtime, 11-10.

Steamboat senior MaCray Dillingham led the Sailors with five goals and one assist. Myhre was the second highest scorer for the Sailors with two goals. Senior Ben Hoefer had one goal and two assists. Senior Tyler Doyne and senior Jackson Lynch each had one goal and one assist. Senior Quinn Keefe added one goal.

Sailors junior goalie Griffin Maltby amassed 13 saves on the day.

“It was a great learning experience for our guys to have this early in the season,” head coach Jay Lattimore said. “We were missing some great players, battled through some injuries and maintained great composure to capture a big win first game of the season.”