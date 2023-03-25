Steamboat boys lacrosse starts season 3-1

Steamboat Springs junior Evan Ellis takes the ball behind the Mullen net to set up an offensive play during the Steamboat boys lacrosse home opener on March 16, 2023. The Sailors have since lost to Cheyenne Mountain and defeated Aspen to start the season with a 3-1 record.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs boys lacrosse is off to a solid start this season.

Despite a tough 14-5 loss to the reigning 4A state champions, Cheyenne Mountain, the Sailors managed to bounce back in a big way with a 10-2 win over Aspen on the road on Friday, March 24.

Now sitting at 3-1 on the year, the Sailors have outscored their opponents 45-20 this season and have displayed an impressive ability to score at will while remaining stout on defense for the duration of games.

The team gets a week off before completing its three-game road trip on Saturday, April 1 against Thompson Valley. Steamboat then returns home for back-to-back games on April 4 and 5 against Glenwood Springs and Aspen.

