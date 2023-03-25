Steamboat boys lacrosse starts season 3-1
Steamboat Springs boys lacrosse is off to a solid start this season.
Despite a tough 14-5 loss to the reigning 4A state champions, Cheyenne Mountain, the Sailors managed to bounce back in a big way with a 10-2 win over Aspen on the road on Friday, March 24.
Now sitting at 3-1 on the year, the Sailors have outscored their opponents 45-20 this season and have displayed an impressive ability to score at will while remaining stout on defense for the duration of games.
The team gets a week off before completing its three-game road trip on Saturday, April 1 against Thompson Valley. Steamboat then returns home for back-to-back games on April 4 and 5 against Glenwood Springs and Aspen.
