Steamboat boys hoops starts 1-2, prepares for home tournament
Following its season opening loss to Lutheran on Thursday, Dec. 1, Steamboat boys basketball split the final two games of the weekend to go 1-2 to start the year.
In a tough game against Vista PEAK Prep on Friday, Dec. 2, the Sailors struggled offensively and suffered a 59-19 loss.
Hoping to finish the weekend on a high note, Steamboat came back strong on Saturday, Dec. 3, with a big win over Sierra.
Steamboat senior Ethan Hoy led the way with 18 points on 12 shots to push the Sailors to a 44-28 victory, the first of Steamboat’s season.
The Sailors bring things back home for the Steamboat Shootout this weekend, starting with a game against Mitchell on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Vista PEAK Prep 59, Steamboat Springs 19
Steamboat Springs 44, Sierra 28
