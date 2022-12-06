Steamboat boys hoops starts 1-2, prepares for home tournament

Steamboat senior Jay Phillips goes up for a layup in a boys basketball practice on Nov. 21, 2022. The Sailors start the 2022/23 campaign 1-2 ahead of the Steamboat Shootout tournament beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Following its season opening loss to Lutheran on Thursday, Dec. 1, Steamboat boys basketball split the final two games of the weekend to go 1-2 to start the year.

In a tough game against Vista PEAK Prep on Friday, Dec. 2, the Sailors struggled offensively and suffered a 59-19 loss.

Hoping to finish the weekend on a high note, Steamboat came back strong on Saturday, Dec. 3, with a big win over Sierra.

Steamboat senior Ethan Hoy led the way with 18 points on 12 shots to push the Sailors to a 44-28 victory, the first of Steamboat’s season.

The Sailors bring things back home for the Steamboat Shootout this weekend, starting with a game against Mitchell on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Vista PEAK Prep 59, Steamboat Springs 19

Steamboat Springs 44, Sierra 28

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.