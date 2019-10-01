Steamboat boys cross country has strong showing at pre-regional meet

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Getting a glance at the regional course, which the team will visit again on Thursday, Oct. 17, the Steamboat Springs cross country boys team finished seventh with 153 points. Meanwhile, the girls team placed ninth with 204 points.

Junior Jaydon Fryer paced the Sailors, earning 11th with a time of 16 minutes, 36.13 seconds. Not too far behind was sophomore Bowden Tumminello, who crossed the line at 17:01.41, good for 17th. Junior Sumner Cotton narrowly missed a top-20 finish, earning 22nd with a time of 17:08.57.

The Steamboat girls were led by junior Sidney Barbier, who took 36th with a time of 21:24.79. Sticking together, sophomore Courtney Vargas, junior Ella Chapman and senior Grace Drobek finished 44th, 45th and 46th, respectively.

The Sailors next compete Saturday, Oct. 5, in Aspen.

Warrior Lincoln Park Classic

Grand Junction

Friday, Sept. 27

Boys team scores: 1, Battle Mountain 46. 2, Fruita Monument 82. 3, Central Grand Junction 99. 4, Summit 109. 5, Mullen 116. 6, Montrose 153. 7, Steamboat Springs 153. 8, Palisade 178. 9, Grand Junction 262. 10, Caprock 285. 11, Eagle Valley 292. 12, Durango 346.

Individual top 3: 1, Michael Dudzic, Mullen, 15:58.47. 2, Nico Piliero, Battle Mountain, 16:08.54. 3, Jeremiah Vaille, Summit, 16:15.05.

Steamboat finishers: 11, Jaydon Fryer 16:36.13. 17, Bowden Tumminello 17:01.41. 22, Sumner Cotton 17:08.57. 45, Jeremiah Kelley 18:05.65. 59, Thomas Lewer 18:27.63. 65, Josh Bush 18:33.46. 83, Emmitt Meyring 19:34.34. 84, James Bogan 19:36.39. 85, Wade Fortson 19:39.54.

Girls team scores: 1, Battle Mountain 38. 2, Fruita Monument 57. 3, Durango 140. 4, Grand Junction 164. 5, Basalt 165. 6, Palisade 169. 7, Summit 185. 8, Mullen 186. 9, Steamboat Springs 204. 10, Montrose 237. 11, Central Grand Junction 247.

Individual top 3: 1, Grace Johnson, Battle Mountain, 18:02.56. 2, Sierra Bower, Basalt, 18:15.15. 3, Tristian Spence, Central Grand Junction, 18:52.10.

Steamboat finishers: 36, Sidney Barbiet 21:24.79. 44, Courtney Vargas 22:00.04. 45, Ella Chapman 22:04.14. 46, Grace Drobek 22:08.18. 48, Lauren Mueller 22:12.89. 57, Siera Harrison 22:35.11. 59, Nicole Nolting 22:41.31. 65, Emily Craig 23:35.38.

Aug. 31: at Battle Mountain Husky Invite

at Battle Mountain Husky Invite Sept. 7: at Liberty Bell Invitational

at Liberty Bell Invitational Sept. 14: at Eagle Valley

at Eagle Valley Sept. 24: at Soroco School Night Invite

at Soroco School Night Invite Sept. 27: at Grand Junction

at Grand Junction Oct. 5: at Aspen

at Aspen Oct. 9: at Rifle

at Rifle Oct. 17: at Grand Junction for 4A Region 1 meet

at Grand Junction for 4A Region 1 meet Oct. 25: State at Penrose Equestrian Center

