Steamboat boys basketball stalls against Conifer

Steamboat Springs senior Dawson Lindquist looks for a shot despite pressure from Conifer senior Ocean Hageman during a semifinal at the Steamboat Shootout on Friday, Dec. 13.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With his team down 16-8 early in the second quarter, Steamboat Springs High School senior Dawson Lindquist took matters into his own hands.

The Sailor scored two straight baskets to get the offense clicking again. To start the half, with his squad trailing 30-21, he stepped up again. He hit a jump shot and a big 3-pointer to close the gap to three points, 32-29.

Lindquist finished with 10 points, but he couldn’t do it all. His effort even resulted in him fouling out with a few minutes left in the Steamboat Shootout semifinal game, which Conifer won 51-44 on Friday, Dec. 13.

“Nobody wanted to step up. A couple guys wanted to, but you can’t go 1-on-5,” Steamboat head coach Michael Vandahl said. “We had guys who were scared to shoot the ball, and you can’t play like that in those moments.”

The biggest challenge against Conifer, was 6-foot-7 senior Ocean Hageman. The Sailors have a tall center as well in 6-foot-7 junior Eric Pollert, but Hageman had more confidence on the floor and netted 10 of his team’s points.

With two and a half minutes left in the third, Conifer head coach Eric Valerio sat Hageman as the senior earned his third foul. That cleared the court of a huge obstacle, but the Sailors didn’t use the time wisely.

Steamboat senior Ethan Pyles added a score and a free throw, but two breakaway baskets from Lobos senior Landon Wallace maintained the Conifer lead.

Steamboat Springs junior Devon Crawford finds an open lane during a semifinal against Conifer at the Steamboat Shootout on Friday, Dec. 13.

Shelby Reardon

“I’m extremely disappointed in the entire game,” Vandahl said. “I was surprised we were even in that game late. We came out with cool jackets on. We weren’t talking on defense. Just from the get go, extremely disappointed.”

Hageman returned to the floor with 6:32 left to play, but 30 seconds later, he earned his fourth foul. The Sailors were handed the ball, and they didn’t waste the chance as Pyles hit his third 3-pointer of the night to pull within two, 41-39. Pyles led the Steamboat offense with 13 points.

The Sailors (1-4) made 10 3-pointers and continued to attempt them all night, rather than drive into the lane or find a higher-percentage shot, which Vandahl wasn’t happy with.

“We didn’t move the ball. We didn’t change it. We just kind of froze,” he said. “Now we’re 1-4, and we face that reality and look ourselves in the mirror. We got to get it fixed.”

That was as close as the Sailors get though, as the Lobos (4-2) used free throws to pull away to the final score.

Steamboat will play Colorado Academy in the third-place game at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Conifer 51, Steamboat Springs 44

C 11 19 11 10 — 51

SS 8 13 13 10 — 44

Scoring: SS, Ethan Pyles 13, Dawson Lindquist 10, Connor Hansen 8, Devon Crawford 6, Jackson Metzler 3, Jake Kreissig 3, Eric Pollert 1. C, Landon Wallace 17, Ocean Hageman 10, Tucker Lack 9.

Dec. 5-7: Steamboat Springs at Preview Classic: L vs. Golden 82-59, L vs. Centaurus 63-45, L vs. Holy Family 52-45

Steamboat Springs shootout, W vs. Woodland Park 49-46, L vs. Conifer 51-44

Dec. 17: Moffat County at Steamboat Springs, 6 p.m.

Dec. 21: Steamboat Springs at Mead, 2 p.m.

Jan. 2-4: Steamboat Springs at Roosevelt

Jan. 11: Eagle Valley at Steamboat Springs, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 17: Palisade at Steamboat Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 18: Rifle at Steamboat Springs, 2 p.m.

Jan. 21: Steamboat Springs at Battle Mountain, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25: Steamboat Springs at Glenwood Springs, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: Steamboat Springs at Eagle Valley, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31: Summit at Steamboat Springs, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6: Steamboat Springs at Rifle, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: Steamboat Springs at Palisade, 2 p.m.

Feb. 13: Battle Mountain at Steamboat Springs, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15: Glenwood Springs at Steamboat Springs, 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 22: Steamboat Springs at Summit, 2 p.m.

