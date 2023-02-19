Steamboat boys basketball league champs, advance to playoffs
The Steamboat Springs boys basketball team secured the Western Slope title on Saturday, Feb. 18, with a 54-37 victory over Coal Ridge.
The Sailors ended the regular season with a 13-1 league record and 17-6 overall record, good for No. 1 in the Western Slope and No. 18 in all of 4A.
Steamboat advances to the playoffs and will travel to take on No. 15 Manitou Springs on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
