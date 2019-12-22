Steamboat boys and girls drop weekend contests

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team fell to 1-6 when they lost 38-29 to Mitchell on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The Sailors were on pace with the Marauders for three quarters but were outscored 11-4 in the first frame. With the win, the Marauders move to 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Steamboat boys lost to Mead, 74-47. Both the Sailors and Mavericks started slow, with Mead leading 8-4 after one. The Mavericks picked up from there, pulling ahead 34-21 at the half.

A pair of Mead seniors each scored 20 points or more. The Sailors were led by senior Dawson Lindquist and junior Eric Pollert who netted 12 points each.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Mitchell 38, Steamboat Springs 29

SS 4 7 12 6 — 29

M 11 7 12 8 — 38

Mead 74, Steamboat Springs 47

SS 4 17 7 19 — 47

M 8 26 17 23 — 74

Scoring: S, Dawson Lindquist 12, Eric Pollert 12, Ethan Pyles 9, Connor Hansen 5, Granger Rowan 3, Kellen Adams 2, Cade Gedeon 2. M, Nick Jacobs 22, Will Maher 20, Trey Ward 12. 3-pointers: SS, 3 (Pyles, Rowan, Lindquist). M, 9 (Jacobs 4). FTs: SS, 18-24. M, 9-14. Fouls: SS, 18. Rebounds: SS, 23 (Gedeon, Lindquist 6). M, 19. Assists: SS, 7 (Rowan 2). M, 16. Steals: SS, 7 (Pyles 3). M, 14.

