Steamboat basketball teams start season with losses

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team got off to a slow start Friday, Dec. 6.

In the first round of the Brenda Patch Tournament at Roaring Fork High School, the Sailors met Coal Ridge. The Titans came out strong and developed a 33-6 lead at halftime.

The second half featured far less scoring as Coal Ridge netted eight, and Steamboat added six. The Titans won 41-12.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Sailor girls fell 52-34 to Roaring Fork. The offense finally came around in the second and third quarters, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

The Sailor boys, who lost back-to-back games at the Golden Preview Classic, found themselves in the seventh-place game against Holy Family on Saturday.

Steamboat led 30-25 at the half, but Holy Family outscored the Sailors 27-15 in the second half for the 52-45 win.

Brenda Patch Tournament

Friday, Dec. 6

Coal Ridge 41, Steamboat Springs 12

SS 3 3 4 2 — 12

CR 15 18 4 4 — 41

Saturday, Dec. 7

Roaring Fork 52, Steamboat Springs 34

SS 7 11 13 3 — 34

RF 9 17 13 13 — 52

Golden Preview Classic

Saturday, Dec. 7

Holy Family 52, Steamboat Springs 45

SS 18 12 7 8 — 45

HF 16 9 16 11 — 52

