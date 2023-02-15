Steamboat basketball teams split games in Moffat County

Steamboat Springs senior Cade Gedeon dribbles around a Moffat County defender during a Steamboat boys basketball rivalry game in Craig on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. The Sailors won the matchup 34-28 and hold a 12-1 league record.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Making the trip west on U.S. Highway 40, both Steamboat Springs girls and boys basketball teams faced off with Moffat County on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Wwith the first game of the night, the Steamboat girls had a rough go offensively, scoring below the team’s season average with just 18 points. The Bulldogs took command and maintained a lead, winning the game 56-18.

The girls team is now 6-16 on the year and remains winless in league play. The team will have one more opportunity to tally a league win this year.

The boys team also scored well below its season average but was able to stay strong defensively, winning the game 34-28.

The team improves to 16-6 on the year and maintains an impressive 12-1 record in league play, where it sits at the top of the 4A Western Slope League.

The Steamboat boys have suffered from injuries late in the year, and with one game left in the regular season, the team hopes to get healthy in time for playoffs.

Both the girls and boys are back in action to close the season at home against Coal Ridge on Saturday, Feb. 18. The girls tip off at 12:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at 2 p.m.

