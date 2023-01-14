Steamboat basketball rides four game win streak
Traveling for a third straight game, the Steamboat Springs boys basketball team went up against Rifle on Saturday, Jan. 14, looking to extend its winning streak.
Leading the way on offense, Steamboat senior Austin Moore put up 17 points, draining three from beyond the arc.
As a team, the Sailors pulled in 37 total rebounds to maintain majority possession throughout the contest.
Steamboat went on to win the game 56-24, improving to 7-5 on the season and maintaining its win streak, now at four straight.
Next up for the Sailors is an away game against Basalt on Friday, Jan. 20.
Steamboat Springs 56, Rifle 24
SS 22 14 20 0 – 56
R 9 6 9 0 – 24
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.