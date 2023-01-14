Steamboat basketball rides four game win streak

Junior Jeffrey Sturges drives the ball to the hoop around a Centaurus defender in a Steamboat Springs boys basketball game on Dec. 16, 2022. Coming back from winter break, Steamboat has dominated and won each of its last four games.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Traveling for a third straight game, the Steamboat Springs boys basketball team went up against Rifle on Saturday, Jan. 14, looking to extend its winning streak.

Leading the way on offense, Steamboat senior Austin Moore put up 17 points, draining three from beyond the arc.

As a team, the Sailors pulled in 37 total rebounds to maintain majority possession throughout the contest.

Steamboat went on to win the game 56-24, improving to 7-5 on the season and maintaining its win streak, now at four straight.

Next up for the Sailors is an away game against Basalt on Friday, Jan. 20.

Steamboat Springs 56, Rifle 24

SS 22 14 20 0 – 56

R 9 6 9 0 – 24

