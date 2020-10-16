Steamboat-based vacation property company honored as one of fastest growing

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs-based vacation rental property management company Nomadness Rentals has been honored, for the fourth year in a row, as one of the fastest growing private American companies.

Inc. magazine honored the local company in its annual Inc. 5000 list, which compiles the most successful growing businesses. Some major companies had their first national exposure being listed in the Inc. 5000, including Microsoft, Pandora, Yelp, Zillow and Domino’s Pizza.

Nomadness Rentals is one of only two property management companies in Colorado to receive the honor. It’s the only one to be included in the list for four consecutive years.

After being founded in 2008, the company created a proprietary software platform, NomadRez, that lets property owners track rental reservations and accelerates the reservation process. A recent update to the site gives renters the ability to enroll in a payment plan and the ability for “one-touch” bookings.

The Inc. 5000 list is ranked according to three-year percentage revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. Nomadness had an increase of 85% in the last three years.