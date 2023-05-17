Steamboat baseball closes season with home victory

It took a full season, but Steamboat Springs baseball hosted its first and only home games of the season on Tuesday night, May 16.

The Sailors split their doubleheader against Eagle Valley.

Steamboat senior Dylan Gormley said it was great to finally hit the home field and play one last game with his senior teammates Kellen Gormley, Jay Phillips, Dawson Holmes and Shane Savalox.

“It is great to finally see us come together as a family,” Dylan Gormley said. “We have been struggling all year with practicing inside, but in the end we have really come together, played some really good baseball, and it is special for us five seniors who have played together for so long.”

The Sailors lost Game 1 of the doubleheader, 13-8. Starting pitcher Damien Dobson struck out three in 3 2/3 innings pitched but yielded three home runs. The Sailor offense surged in the fifth and sixth innings to tighten the gap, but Steamboat was unable to complete a comeback.

In Game 2, Steamboat found itself. Sophomore Jack Fisher pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing just nine baserunners in the shortened six-inning affair. The Sailors won 5-0 to secure their second league win of the year.

Steamboat concludes its season with a 6-14 record. The team won both its first and last games of the year and was able to secure a win in front of its home crowd.

“We started off strong with a win and then it was even keel, we did not get better but we did not get worse, and we played some really good teams,” Dylan Gormley said. “Toward the end of the season, we started getting our hits, started fielding the ball really well, and we started playing some good baseball.”

Dylan Gormley started catching five years ago and believes this was the best season of his career. He was a leader on the team this year and hopes to leave an impression on his younger teammates.

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: steamboatpilot.com/newsletter

His goal is to show them to never give up and tackle the challenges presented head-on in their careers.

“I think Steamboat baseball is going to rise up,” Dylan Gormley said. “We have some really good players, a good young core, and I think the future is bright.”



Eagle Valley 13, Steamboat Springs 8

EV: 2 0 4 4 1 0 2

SS: 0 0 1 0 4 3 0

Eagle Valley 0, Steamboat Springs 5

EV: 0 0 0 0 0 0

SS: 0 1 1 0 0 3