Steamboat Bantams hockey team wins tournament
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs Youth Hockey Association‘s Bantam A hockey team won a tournament with a 5-0-1 record to kick off its season.
The team, coached by Chris Paoli, tied Arapahoe 3-3 then defeated Vail 8-4. Then, they won 3-1 over Glenwood Springs and 4-2 over the Colorado Rampage. In the semifinals, Steamboat defeated Glenwood again, 2-0.
In the finals, Steamboat scored three straight goals to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 victory over Arapahoe.
