Steamboat Bantams hockey team wins tournament
Steamboat Bantams hockey team wins tournament

Shelby Reardon
  

First row, kneeling, left to right: Grant Sis, Cash Lawrence, Cade Kavanagh, Landon Ripley and Nico Paoli, Connor Elliott. Back row, standing, left to right: coach Johnny Kyte, Tanner Hamilton, Heck Stephenson, coach Matt Kavanagh, Angus Frithsen, Ryan Schott, Max Znamenacek, Finn Baier, Lance Bessey, head coach Chris Paoli and coach Craig Frithsen. Not pictured are players Ty Norton and Aiden Keane (Matt Kavanagh/Courtesy)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs Youth Hockey Association‘s Bantam A hockey team won a tournament with a 5-0-1 record to kick off its season.

The team, coached by Chris Paoli, tied Arapahoe 3-3 then defeated Vail 8-4. Then, they won 3-1 over Glenwood Springs and 4-2 over the Colorado Rampage. In the semifinals, Steamboat defeated Glenwood again, 2-0.

In the finals, Steamboat scored three straight goals to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 victory over Arapahoe.

