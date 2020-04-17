Steamboat bank matches spending at restaurants to help swamped nonprofit

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Yampa Valley Bank is putting its money where your mouth is through a new “To-Go Together” program that raises money for LiftUp of Routt County based on orders placed at local participating restaurants.

The bank, with locations in Steamboat Springs and Craig, is encouraging people to support local restaurants through the month of April by matching up to $50,000 in sales on to-go and delivery orders. Of the money raised, 75% will benefit LiftUp and 25% will be donated to the Interfaith Food Bank of Moffat County to support both organizations’ COVID-19 assistance programs.

Powder Day Donuts owner Jeff Fegelein signed up immediately.

“It’s great to be able to generate that kind of donation to LiftUp, who are doing an incredible job for our community,” said Fegelein, whose wife, Sue, is executive director of LiftUp of Routt County.

Yampa Valley Bank approached its own business customers first, but any restaurant can request materials to be part of the To-Go Together campaign.

“As a community bank, we’ve been seeing how devastated our community is so we were trying to think of creative ways to help a nonprofit, but this is also a way to help our community restaurants,” said Chrissy Kunkel, the bank’s marketing administrator.

Participating restaurants will display a special poster with a green badge that reads “To-go Together.”

Fegelein said any promotion right now is good since many businesses are hanging by a thread.

“We’re seeing our regulars turning out to support us,” Jeff Fegelein said. “Everybody is so gracious about us being open and being generous with their spending and tips.”

“A lot of people are buying donuts by the dozen to send to hospitals, police and fire departments,” Jeff Fegelein added. “That’s been pretty cool to witness.”

People can find participating restaurants on the To-Go Together Campaign: Eat to Beat Covid-19 Facebook event page or at yampavalleybank.com

Participating restaurants in Steamboat are:

• The Barley Tap and Tavern

• Blue Sage Pizza

• Brooklynn’s Pizzeria

• The Drunken Onion Get & Go Kitchen

• Fiesta Jalisco Steamboat

• Freshies Restaurant

• Harwigs

• Johnny B Goods Diner

• Mambo Italiano

• Moe’s Original Bar B Que Steamboat Springs

• Noodles & More Saigon Cafe

• Powder Day Donuts

• Sharon’s

• Steamboat Meat & Seafood Co.

• Taco Cabo

• Vaqueros Steamboat Springs

• Yampa Sandwich Co.

Participating restaurants in Craig are:

• Carelli’s Pizzeria

• Cool Water Grill

• Gino’s Neighborhood Pizzeria & Grill

• JW Snack’s Bar & Grill

• Vallarta’s

Frances Hohl is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.