Steamboat awarded $15,200 grant for Spring Creek bridges

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Great Outdoors Colorado has awarded a $15,200 Youth Corps grant to the city of Steamboat Springs to replace two outdated bridges along Spring Creek.

GOCo awards Youth Corps funding through the Colorado Youth Corps Association, which represents a statewide coalition of eight accredited corps that train youths, young adults and veterans ages 14 to 25 to work on land- and water-conservation projects. Corps members earn a stipend for their service and an AmeriCorps education award to use toward college or reducing existing student loans.

Rocky Mountain Youth Corps based in Steamboat Springs is part of the statewide youth corps association.

With the help of GOCo funding, the city will employ youth corps crews from Rocky Mountain Youth Corps for two weeks to replace the bridges, which are both more than 25 years old and have surpassed their useful lives. New bridges will provide safer passage for trail users.

To date, GOCo has invested $55.4 million in projects in Routt County and has conserved more than 62,000 acres of land here. GOCo funding has supported Steamboat Lake, Pearl Lake and Yampa state parks as well as the conservation of Smith Rancho and Wolf Mountain Ranch and Howelson Hill, among other projects.

GOCo invests a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve and enhance the state's parks, trails, wildlife, rivers and open spaces. GOCo's independent board awards competitive grants to local governments and land trusts and makes investments through Colorado Parks and Wildlife.