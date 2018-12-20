STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With dancers, a full cast and live music accompaniment, "Once Upon A Winter's Tale" will bring a new twist to classic holiday tunes and stories.

More than 60 students from the Steamboat Arts Academy, age 3 to 17, will perform in two shows at 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at the Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

The show features 19 different pieces of dance, theater and music, including a skit of a father reading a version of "Twas the Night Before Christmas" to his kids with magical interruptions in the form of solo instrumentalists and classical ballerinas.

If you go What: Steamboat Arts Academy presents "Once Upon A Winter's Tale"

When: 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21

Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

"It became clear that this was something the children wanted to do," said Celina Taylor, who helped create the Steamboat Arts Academy. "This fills the need that there are a lot of kids in town who want to perform and are looking for a way to get involved in theater, to sing and even dance.

"I feel good about the progress and the creativity that's been allowed to blossom out of this," Taylor said. "We really wanted to support their creativity while also helping them develop actual techniques.”

The children had a chance to make their own costumes for the upcoming performances, thanks to the help of the Steamboat Springs Arts Council and Steamboat Creates. Working with faculty member Stuart Handloff, a few of the theater students helped adapt and write one of the skits based on "A Christmas Carol."

"There is a real spirit of camaraderie and collaboration," Taylor said. "The kids feel good about what they are doing when given the chance to be creative and develop characters in ways that make sense to them."

The Steamboat Arts Academy opened its doors in August and aims to provide kids with a way to explore the performing arts through drama, dance and music. The academy works with a variety of other arts organizations to offer classes of classical ballet and adult ballet, contemporary and introductory theater, improv, musical theater, vocal training and more.

Taylor said since opening, the academy has served about 102 children from Routt County, Craig and Rangely.

"I'm grateful for this community that's supported this project, and it has been incredibly collaborative to bring this show together," Taylor said.

She added that the Steamboat Arts Academy is already planning to stage a production of "Peter Pan" next winter, giving students an opportunity to work with actors from organizations like Piknik Theatre Festival. Auditions for that production will be held in May.

