Steamboat Arts Academy provides online art for all

Maya Fox's llama was submitted to Steamboat Arts Academy as part of its March Madness Coronavirus Containment Camp online art projects.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In the midst of closures across town, Steamboat Arts Academy launched a two-week series, “March Madness Coronavirus Containment Camp,” on Monday, March 16.

“I had this idea to kind of lighten the mood,” Celina Taylor, Steamboat Arts Academy founder and director, said.

A former stay-at-home mom to four children for nearly 10 years, Taylor is no stranger to the feeling of going stir crazy while stuck at home with young children.

“I feel like I’ve been preparing for this camp for my entire life,” she laughed. “The first few days are always fun, and then you run out of ideas.”

Taylor pulled her team together, and they set up online art assignments for three different age groups: preschool, elementary and Gen-Z. A different assignment will be posted each day, and participants are encouraged to send in photos or videos of the artwork their family has created.

Steamboat Arts Academy is also encouraging families to set up a gallery wall at home to feature the artwork they create during this containment period.

“Maybe they won’t leave it up forever,” Taylor said, “but it’s fun to see what you’ve created over a period of time.”

Participants can either sign up to receive a daily email each morning with an art project for the age group they selected, or they can visit steamboatartsacademy.com to find the assignment there. Over 40 families received the first assignment via email on Monday morning.

The first day’s assignments were “Frozen” themed and had preschoolers making their own Olaf craft, while elementary students drew their own Elsa. For older kids in the Gen-Z group, they explored ancient texts and methods of writing from Sumerian-Akkadian cuneiform, one of the earliest forms of writing, to modern emojis. They were then tasked with writing their name using early written symbols.

In addition, Steamboat Arts Academy has set up a virtual dance contest in which participants are to make a dance video to Meghan Trainor’s hit “Dance Like Your Daddy.” Videos need to be submitted by 8 pm Sunday, March 22. Prizes will be awarded to the top three videos, with the grand prize being a free summer art camp for each family member in the winning family.

“We want to try to get people engaged,” Taylor said. “If we can’t sit down together with our friends, maybe we can be social online, but with purpose.”

To sign up for daily emails or view the assignments, visit steamboatartsacademy.com and click on the ARTS ONLINE tab.

An example of a gallery that parents can create for their kids as they participate in the online March Madness Coronavirus Containment Camp, hosted by Steamboat Arts Academy.

