Steamboat artists help fight winter blues at First Friday Artwalk

The work of Amanda Reka Bradder will be on display in February in a show titled “Winter Blues” in Bliss Hall at The Depot Art Center. Her work was made through dance painting, a skill she is teaching to people in a workshop on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Steamboat Creates/Courtesy photo

Fight the winter blues in Bliss Hall at The Depot Art Center this month.

Steamboat Creates will debut Amanda Reka Bradder’s show, “Winter Blues”, at the First Friday Artwalk from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, and ideally, help people shake that February slump.

The show focuses on mental health and employs a holistic approach using a process called dance painting, which is essentially painting with your feet and is a form of art therapy for Bradder.

She chose February specifically since it’s “love month” which is a stark contrast to people who may be experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

“I just dip my toes in the paint and express myself visually as an artist with my feet. I roll out a raw canvas or canvas board and honestly, it’s a snapshot of my own personal well-being,” Bradder said. “Depending on the colors I select, the steps I am taking. It’s a Polaroid of my current state.”

Bradder is also hosting a dance painting workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Depot Arts Center.

In addition to being a painter, Bradder is a wellness coach at Sundance Health Zone and a fitness instructor at Old Town Hot Springs. She aims to build a safe space for mental and physical well-being.

“I try to focus on the fact that health is wealth,” Bradder said. “And that’s what brings us life.”

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: steamboatpilot.com/newsletter

Those interested should show up in clothing they don’t mind getting messy. Cost is $15 at the door or in advance. For more information, search “Dance Painting with artist Amanda Reka Bradder” at eventbrite.com.

Meanwhile, the Platform Gallery is displaying the work of Riverwalk Collective artist Leslie Bell, who paints on raw silk using oil pastels.

Jace Romick Gallery will also showcase a snowy subject: “Winter Carnival Through the Years.”

The show will feature a selection of his photography and historical images of the event through the last 100-plus years.

There will also be a button board with artwork from past carnivals, as well as the 2023 winning work by Davis Brosterhous.

The button board debuts just in time for Winter Carnival — taking place Feb. 8-12 — and will remain on display all month.

The Neighbors, a Steamboat band of Sarah Kostin, Bob Schaffer and Tom Keenan, will play on Friday night.

Down the road, Pine Moon Fine Art is presenting “Lifelines”, a solo show by jewelry artist Tibby Speare.

Tibby Speare’s show “Lifelines” is on display at Pine Moon Fine Art through the month of February, debuting at First Friday Art Walk on Friday, Feb. 3.

Pine Moon Fine Art/Courtesy photo

Her work incorporates natural elements, including 14 and 18 karat gold, gemstones and one-of-a-kind pieces.

The show will be on display through Feb. 26.

Not far away, the Schoonover Gallery is featuring the work of sculptor Al Glann, a graduate of Columbus College of Art and Design.

He worked for years as a commercial designer and college professor and currently resides in Phoenix.

Shelby Reardon is the assistant editor at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach her, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.