Steamboat Art Museum’s next Try Me Day on Dec. 14
The Steamboat Art Museum’s next Try Me Day will bring people a chance to try their hands at holiday watercolor card-making from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.
There are two options to get involved with the next Try Me Day. By reservation, people may join Nancy Perricone and Gael Fetcher in the art museum workshop for a watercolor wash and line demonstration. Supplies will be available for people to try while creating their own holiday cards.
People may drop into the main museum at any time between 3-4:45 p.m., when the Steamboat Art Museum will have a variety of watercolor products to try. People will be able to create their own journal or use provided supplies and create a holiday card or two.
Both options are free. Reserve a spot by calling 970-870-1755.
