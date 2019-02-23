Steamboat Art Museum to host ‘Fun with Flowers’ watercolor class

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — If the beginning of March brings you visions of spring, the Steamboat Art Museum has just the class you need to feed those daydreams. Over a period of three days, kicking off March 1, artist Dennis Pendleton will be teaching a “Fun with Flowers” watercolor painting workshop.

If You Go What: “Fun with Flowers” watercolor painting workshop

When: March 1 through 3

Where: Steamboat Art Museum, 801 Lincoln Ave.

Pendleton, a former The Art Students League of Denver teacher, will walk painters through the basics of building a flower painting through study of flower petals and leafs, background brushwork and lighting. Pendleton will also lead participants in selecting bright, spring colors to make their flowers pop.

“Dennis Pendleton has been painting and teaching in Steamboat for many, many years and has done several workshops for SAM along this journey,” said Chris Gallion, communications and events director for the museum. “He is a great teacher — very easy going and low key and has that ability to make everyone feel comfortable.”

Gallion hopes painters walk away with an incredible painting as well as having gained a new skill or enhancing their own artistic abilities.

“I think they will feel very pleased with the quality of instruction and a new inspiration for continuing to build their skills,” Gallion said.

“Fun with Flowers” will take place March 1 through 3 at the Steamboat Art Museum. The cost to participate is $350. To sign up and see a list of what will be needed for the workshop, visit steamboatartmuseum.org.

